Arlington shooting victim identified, neighbors stunned by the violence

Police in the North Sound are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous after he shot and killed one person, and tried to gun down two more witnesses.

The shooting happened at a medical center near Smokey Point this past weekend. On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the 78-year-old victim as Ivan R. Maik from Granite Falls.

Arlington Police said Maik had arrived early to a healthcare appointment Saturday morning and the shooting suspect had apparently followed him. Police allege the shooter crept up to Maik’s parked car, opened the door, and shot and killed him.

Neighbor Alicia Windell lives right across the street from where the shooting happened around 5:30 Saturday morning.

"It could have been money, it could have been drugs," she said.

The Arlington Police said after the gunman shot the victim he then turned his gun towards two medical center employees who witnessed the shooting and fired his weapon at them. The workers scrambled for safety and escaped injury, and police say the gunman took off.

Advertisement

Surveillance cameras lead detectives to believe the shooter left the scene driving a dark-colored 2013 or 2014 Range Rover SUV.

"That’s just so scary," said Neighbor Jacylyn Shwehm.

Arlington Police said prior to the shooting, the suspect appeared to have followed his victim from Marysville to Smokey Point after the 78-year-old man stopped to get cash from an ATM.

Police have not said if robbery was a motive and can only describe the shooter as a slender man standing 5’7" to 5’9", wearing dark-colored clothing and possibly a mask.

Whatever the motive, Jacylyn said she will pay closer attention the next time she stops by her bank.

The Maik family declined an interview with Q13 News. Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to speak with Arlington Police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a full $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you know who drives the range rover or have any information, text it anonymously through the P3 Tips App.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram