Arlington Proud Boy known as 'Milkshake' arrested for participating in Capitol riot

An Arlington man and member of the Proud Boys known as "Milkshake" has been arrested in Florida for his alleged role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Daniel Scott Lyons is charged with assaulting a federal officer, disorderly conduct and violence on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice, among others.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old was one of the first rioters to attack law enforcement at the west terrace of the Capitol. Video reportedly shows him pulling an officer into the crowd.

The Proud Boys is a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies.

The Daily Herald first reported Lyons' alleged involvement in the siege. Their reporting is what led to his arrest, court documents state.

RELATED: House passes bill to create investigative commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

From the Herald:

Scott made no secret about his affiliation with the violent hate group over the past two years when he lived near Arlington, showing up at events around the Pacific Northwest with the group’s name emblazoned in bright yellow on a black tactical vest. The words "Proud Boy" were tattooed in stylized lettering on his left arm.

Daniel Scott Lyons (photo from federal court documents)

Lyons is at least the 7th person in Western Washington charged with participating in the riot.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram