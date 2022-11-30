Arlington Police looking for possible shooting, assault suspect

article

Arlington Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.

Officers began administering first aid to the 30-year-old victim before he was able to be taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.

The victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition and remains in the intensive care unit.

Following an investigation, police determined that the assault on N. Olympic Ave. and the shooting on N. Macleod Street were connected.

Police have identified the suspect and are seeking the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Christopher David Jacobson, a person of interest in this investigation.

Police say Jacobson was last seen fleeing the crime scene in a black 2011 Ford F450 bearing Washington License Plate C27944L.

If you have any information on Jacobson's whereabouts, contact Arlington Police at 425-407-3999 and reference case number 2022-22903.