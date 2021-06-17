Arlington man killed in domestic violence incident

article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly domestic violence assault out of Arlington.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence incident involving a weapon in the 19900 block of 127th Ave. NE.

When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old Arlington man with a wound to his neck. He died at the scene.

A 31-year-old suspect was arrested a few blocks away.

During the investigation, detectives learned there was an argument that happened outside the home involving three adults who reside there together: the 31-year-old suspect, the 51-year-old victim, and a 21-year-old woman. The argument turned physical and the suspect hit the victim with what deputies describe as an "edged weapon."

The suspect was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder domestic violence.

A medical examiner will determine a cause of death and the identification of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the The National Domestic Violence Hotline, call, chat, or text, 24 hours everyday, 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY).

Learn more on getting help and resources available in Washington state here.

