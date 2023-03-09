Arlington man dead in apparent hit-and-run

Police in Arlington are investigating after a 64-year-old man died in an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday night.

At about 8 p.m., a man, who had life-threatening injuries consistent of being struck by a car, was found on 172nd Street Northeast.

By the time police and medics arrived, the car involved already left the scene.

Medics took the man to Providence Hospital in Everett, where he later died from his injuries.

Arlington police detectives and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arlington Police Department and reference case No. 2023-00004200.