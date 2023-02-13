Arizona hands off Super Bowl to Las Vegas
PHOENIX - Las Vegas is officially on the clock when it comes to hosting the next Super Bowl.
A day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a news conference was held on Feb. 13 to officially hand off hosting duties to Las Vegas.
As the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee handed over the football to Las Vegas officials, they had a message for future Super Bowls in Arizona – "We're ready when you are."
Super Bowl LVIII will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.
More Super Bowl headlines
- Super Bowl LVII field turns into a super slip and slide
- Rihanna returns to the stage triumphant - and pregnant - for Super Bowl halftime show
- Questionable late flag on Eagles takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 13: Steve Hill is handed the ball from Larry Fitzgerald during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)