Arizona driver arrested for driving 155 mph on I-10, DPS says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Courtesy of the Department of Public Safety

TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona driver was recorded driving 155 mph in Tempe on Saturday, Jan. 2 says the Department of Public Safety on social media.

The unidentified driver was arrested after authorities say driving that speed was "wreckless and incredibly dangerous."

The driver was pulled over near I-10 and Baseline Road.

DPS tweeted the photo of the radar gun, saying, "Troopers arrested this driver at I-10 & Baseline Rd today after recording his speed at 155 mph. This is reckless, incredibly dangerous and a great way to get yourself arrested - not such a great way to start your new year. Please drive responsibly & #SlowDown!
#AZTroopers"

There's no information on what charges the driver could be facing.