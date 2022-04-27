Ski season stays: Multiple resorts extend ski seasons following unexpected snow in April

article

Crystal Mountain, the Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass have all extended their ski seasons after a snowy April.

Crystal Mountain Resort

After receiving more than five feet of unexpected April snow, Crystal Mountain is extending their ski season for four additional bonus weekends through the month of May. Skiing, snowboarding and scenic gondola rides will be open Friday through Sunday, with the official last day being Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

Due to the current conditions, there will be limited terrain available for skiers and snowboarders. Scenic gondola rides are also weather dependent.

To stay up to date on snow conditions and operations at Crystal Mountain, click here.

The Summit at Snoqualmie

After a 115-day season, the resort has announced that Alpental will be open for one more extended weekend of spring skiing – this Friday through Sunday. In addition, the resort is planning to have Summit Central open Saturday and Sunday, depending on snow and weather conditions.

This is the first year in decades that the resort has planned to keep Summit Central open as long as Alpental.

Sunday, May 1, will be Passholder Appreciation Day – for Summit passholders only.

Sunday, May 1, will be Passholder Appreciation Day – for Summit passholders only.

Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass has announced that closing day has been extended to May 1, weather and snow conditions permitting.

Steven Pass' Springfest kicks off Saturday, April 30 with live music from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On closing day, Sunday, May 1, the resort says people can expect live music, a "Pondskim" and "Chuck-a-Duck".

For more information on the resort's Springfest event as well as weather conditions, visit their website here.