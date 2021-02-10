Are snow days a thing of the past?

As Western Washington prepares for winter weather and potential lowland snow, children looking forward to the cherished snow day will likely be disappointed.

With remote learning in place for most because of the pandemic, several school districts in Western Washington say winter weather will not cancel online classes unless the weather is extreme.

"The advantage to transitioning to a remote learning day, as opposed to canceling school, is to alleviate the need for makeup days at the end of the academic calendar in June," the Olympia School District said in its snow bulletin.

Seattle Public Schools, Bainbridge Island School District and Fife School District have also announced that remote learning will continue in inclement weather.

Students who are attending school in-person will be expected to attend remotely.

Bainbridge Island calls it a "typical day of continuous learning."

The state Superintendent's Office said snow days are determined by each school district, but each district must have at least 180 days of instruction per year.

WINTER WEATHER FORECAST

The Q13 Weather Team has issued Weather Alert Days on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for frigid temperatures and the potential for lowland snow.

There's a winter storm watch in Western Washington from Thursday - Saturday, but the forecast models are changing rapidly, making it harder to predict where the snow will fall.

Thursday looks like a snow event for the south end of our region - Lewis County, maybe into south Pierce County, Thurston County and along the Hood Canal. There is a chance of a dusting in Seattle, but it's not very likely.

Tacoma may also stay mainly dry Thursday. But things can change.

Friday will be our coldest day of the year so far with highs only around freezing for Seattle and wind chill factors making it feel much colder. There is a chance of snow showers on Friday, especially to the south -- like Lewis County.

A new system moving in Saturday looks to bring more widespread snow to Western Washington. Stay tuned.