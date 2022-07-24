'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa involved in head-on collision with motorcyclist

Actor Jason Momoa, known for his roles in "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" was involved in a head-on crash with a motorcyclist near Calabasas Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to officers, when 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Canyon Road. Officials say Avagimyan's motorcycle crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes of the road, into the path of Momoa's Oldsmobile.

The motorcycle collided with the left front area of Momoa's car. Avagimyan was thrown from the motorcycle. CHP and Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the scene. Officers say Momoa helped the motorcycle driver, flagged down another passing driver to call 911, and stayed with Avagimyan until help arrived.

Avagimyan was brought to Northridge Hospital for treatment, according to CHP. Momoa was not injured in the crash.

CHP is still investigating what led to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 818-888-0980.