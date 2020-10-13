Apple unveils iPhone 12 lineup featuring 5G capability

Apple has announced its newest line up of iPhones boasting 5G technology: the iPhone 12.

"Today is a new era for iPhone, we're bringing 5G to iPhone," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The company unveiled four new iPhone models: the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max which will all be available for purchase by the end of the month.

The more affordable iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models will be available in five colors, including black, white, red, green and blue. These models will also come with Apple’s newest A14 Bionic 5-nanometer chip coupled with a dual-camera system.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in four stainless steel finishes, including graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.

The “pro” model phones also introduce for the first time ever Dolby Vision video capability, providing the ability for users to create videos on a cinematic level.

“This is a huge leap for iPhone, bringing the best 5G experience in the market and delivering our most advanced technologies to users who want the absolute most from their iPhone,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The new smartphones also have built-in magnets on the back, allowing for a MagSafe wireless charger.

As expected, Apple's new iPhone lineup will be missing EarPods and a power adaptor. Apple said their new products would ship lighter for environmental reasons.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for purchase on Oct. 23 while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available Nov. 13.

