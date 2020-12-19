Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
High Wind Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 3:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Apple quietly closes retail stores in California as coronavirus cases surge

By KTVU Digital
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: A general view of the Apple Store at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica after Los Angeles ordered the closure of all entertainment venues earlier this week and hours before the 'Safer at Home' emergency order was iss

CUPERTINO, Calif. - With less than a week until Christmas, Cupertino-based Apple quietly closed all of their retail stores in California as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in the state.

According to their website, customers with pre-scheduled appointments will still be able to stop in for things like in-store pickup, Genius Bar appointments, and personal shopping experiences through Dec. 22.

It's a bold move for the iPhone maker to close dozens of its stores, as the holiday season historically drives their highest sales of the year.

Customers looking to make a purchase at an Apple Store are still able to do so online, although if you're looking to avoid waiting for the shipment to arrive, you're likely better off shopping at an Apple-authorized retailer, such as Costco, Target, or Best Buy.

KTVU has reached out to Apple for comment but has not yet heard back.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.