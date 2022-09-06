Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m.

According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.

When officers arrived, they determined a Hummer and an SUV were next to each other when one wanted to merge right. The Hummer sped up, and the SUV drove behind the Hummer and started honking.

The driver of the Hummer got out of the car "to see what he wanted" and the driver of the SUV claimed the driver of the Hummer pointed a gun at him.

According to police, the SUV driver then drove around the Hummer but crashed into the car and struck the driver. Investigators said the driver of the Hummer fired about 15 shots at the other driver as he drove away.

The driver of the Hummer chased the SUV driver, who then lost control, crashed into trees and the SUV burst into flames.

Investigators said the driver of the Hummer stopped and denied showing a gun until after he was hit.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.



