Apartments evacuated, water service disrupted in West Seattle after water main break

Six units of an apartment complex on SW Holden St. in West Seattle have been evacuated due to damage from a water main break, and many homes nearby have lost water service as a result.

Firefighters say they are responding to a 24-inch water main break in the 2200 block of SW Holden St. Those near 24th Ave. SW and SW Kenyon St. may be experiencing water outages.

It's unclear how many customers are impacted or when water service will be restored.

The extent of the damage at those apartments is unknown. Footage from neighbors sent to FOX 13 shows a heavy stream of water hitting the apartment building.

This is a developing story.