Apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 pets in Auburn

39 people have been displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in Auburn on Saturday.

According to Valley Regional Fire (VFR), crews responded to the apartment fire near the corner of 5th St. NW and A St. NE at around 2:46 p.m.

About a half hour later crews had the fire under control, but were still asking nearby residents to avoid the area.

According to VFR, 30 adults and nine children were displaced as a result of this fire. They are currently receiving assistance from the Red Cross. Two dogs, two snakes and two turtles were also displaced, and have received assistance from animal control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.