'Anybody can be a victim:' FBI Seattle warns of romance scams around Valentine's Day

Federal agencies are on alert for romance scams, with FBI Seattle saying romance scams increase around Valentine's Day and most cases come from overseas.

"There is no area or region of the world that is more prevalent than others, and anybody can be a victim," said L.T. Chu, a senior supervisor intelligence analyst with FBI Seattle.

Chu believes romance scam cases are underreported.

The Federal Trade Commission says in 2022, nearly 70,000 people reported falling victim to romance scams and over $1.3 billion were reported in losses as a result.

Scammers will typically operate through dating apps or websites, taking advantage of those looking for love.

The agency released the most common lies used by romance scammers in 2022:

The Federal Trade Commission says these are some red flags you can spot with a romance scammer:

Nobody legit will ever ask you to help them—or insist that you invest— by sending cryptocurrency, giving the numbers on a gift card, or by wiring money. Anyone who does is a scammer.

If someone tells you to send money to receive a package, it’s a scam.

Talk to friends or family about a new love interest and pay attention if they’re concerned.

Try a reverse image search of profile pictures. If the details don’t match up, it’s a scam.

"We have one case where a local business owner lost a million dollars," said Chu.

He says the best way to recover funds is to report it as soon as it happens.

You can report fraud cases with the FTC here and if someone is trying to extort you, reach out to the FBI.