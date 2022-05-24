Anti-harassment protection order filed against Pierce Co. sheriff

An attorney representing a Black newspaper carrier who is suing Pierce County and Sheriff Ed Troyer has filed a temporary anti-harassment protection order against the sheriff.

The order, filed by attorney Vonda Sargent, went into effect Monday. Sargent alleges that Troyer followed Sedrick Altheimer on several occasions while he was driving his paper route.

The order says Troyer is restrained from contacting Altheimer, following him, or being within 500 feet of his home or workplace. Troyer’s attorney, John Sheeran, sent a statement to FOX 13 that read, in part, "Sheriff Troyer has not done anything to warrant the court entering an anti-harassment order."

"Sheriff Troyer has not done anything to warrant the court entering an anti-harassment order. The only interaction Sheriff Troyer has had with Sedrick Altheimer was when Sheriff Troyer was checking on his diabetic 84-year-old father in the early hours one morning. Sheriff Troyer was parked outside his father’s residence when Mr. Altheimer pulled up to deliver a newspaper. Sheriff Troyer did not know who was approaching his father’s house and explained to that person that it was his childhood home and his father’s house. As Mr. Altheirmer was walking back to his car he told the Sheriff who he was. The interaction was brief and non-confrontational. Sheriff Troyer has had no contact with Mr. Altheimer other than this one incident," the statement read.

Altheimer filed a claim last year seeking at least $5 million in damages following an incident on Jan. 27, 2021. On that day, Troyer called a department line used by law enforcement to gather information and said he "caught" Altheimer in his driveway and "he just threatened to kill me," court documents said.

Troyer faces charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Troyer pleaded not guilty. He was formally charged by the Washington State Attorney General’s office following a months-long investigation. Troyer’s trial begins July 11.

A separate hearing is scheduled for June 6 to determine if the anti-harassment order should be extended.