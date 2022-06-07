Anti-harassment order issued against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

An anti-harassment order has been issued against a sheriff in western Washington, requiring him to stay away from a Black newspaper carrier who is suing him over a confrontation last year.

Pro Tem Judge Christine Chin on Monday cited "a course of conduct of unlawful harassment," in ruling that Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer must steer clear of Sedrick Altheimer for one year, The Seattle Times reported.

The ruling came in a virtual hearing on whether to extend a temporary anti-harassment order against Troyer that had been filed last month by an attorney for Altheimer.

Chin referred to recent incidents in which Altheimer said Troyer followed him in an SUV, circling around and flashing his lights as Altheimer delivered newspapers in Tacoma.

Altheimer testified under oath Monday about the encounters, saying he was left fearful by the continued contacts with Troyer.

Troyer did not come to the hearing, but then was summoned to appear by the judge. His attorney, John Sheeran, said Troyer would not offer testimony because of a criminal case pending against him.

Sheeran disputed Altheimer’s harassment claims, saying Troyer had encountered him only once since the 2021 incident — while checking on his elderly father, to whom Altheimer delivered a newspaper.