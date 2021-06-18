Another vehicle damaged by object thrown from I-5 overpass in Seattle

Another vehicle was hit by an object thrown from an I-5 overpass in Seattle.

The vehicle was hit early Friday morning by a piece of rebar thrown from an overpass onto the northbound lanes of I-5 near I-90, according to WSP trooper Chase Van Cleave.

WSP received reports of the incident around 12:45 a.m. Friday the suspect was throwing items off the overpass in the same area where the vehicle was hit and damaged.

The rebar struck the driver's vehicle and damaged the windshield. The passenger suffered injuries to their eyes and face. Seattle Fire and WSP helped aid the passenger on site. The vehicle, while damaged, was able to be driven from the scene.

WSP says no suspect has been arrested. This marks the second time this month a driver’s vehicle was hit by an object thrown onto the interstate.

On June 2, at least two people were hurt when rocks or large pieces of concrete were thrown at cars on I-90 near the Mt. Baker tunnel in Seattle. A potential suspect in that incident has not been arrested.

A driver was injured Monday night after someone threw a rock from a construction area onto I-90 East in Seattle. It's the third such incident in two weeks.

