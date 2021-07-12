WSP: 161 rock-throwing instances have occurred in 2021, another suspect arrested

Washington State Patrol have arrested a suspect after another rock-throwing incident along I-90 on July 10.

A witness called about an individual throwing debris onto westbound I-90 near Rainier Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday. No vehicles were struck by the debris that was thrown.

Troopers located the suspect walking along Rainier Avenue and arrested him.

The suspect admitted to ingesting heroin before he was arrested, according to authorities. He was taken to Harborview to be medically examined.

After the suspect was medically cleared, he was booked into jail for investigation of reckless endangerment, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespass, officials say.

Two more incidents were reported early Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified individual throwing debris on the WB I-90 around 3 a.m.

RELATED: Another person arrested for throwing rocks at cars on freeways in King County

Reports of another incident occurred in the same area near Rainier Ave. just before 4 a.m. The victim stated that an individual was pushing a cart in lane one and threw a rock that came through the victim's windshield, according to officials. The driver did not suffer any injuries but troopers have not been able to locate the suspect.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been a reported 161 incidents of debris or rock-throwing on freeways. 44 of those instances have been debris falling from an overpass while the remaining incidents involved debris and rocks being thrown from the side of the freeway, and most of them have occurred in the downtown area.

If you see someone throwing debris off an overpass, call 911 immediately.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram