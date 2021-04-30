Another sewage spill closes water at Golden Gardens, portions of Kitsap County shorelines

A sewage spill at a Seattle wastewater treatment plant has prompted closures at Golden Gardens park in Seattle and portions of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap County shorelines. It's the second sewage spill into the Puget Sound this week.

According to Public Health Seattle & King County, the "sewage bypass" happened at the West Point Treatment Plant, located next to Discovery Park. Water recreation is closed at Golden Gardens and parts of the Kitsap County shoreline until further notice.

Public Health hasn't said how much sewage spilled into the water. The first sewage spill that happened near Alki Beach earlier this week send 1,655 gallons of raw sewage into Elliot Bay.

The water at Alki Beach Park was closed until Thursday.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can cause gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable.

