Another person arrested for throwing rocks at cars on freeways in King County

Troopers arrested another person for throwing rocks at cars on Interstate 5 in King County. At least four cars were damaged by the falling debris.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver called 911 to report that a rock thrown at their car had broken the windshield on southbound I-5 near S. 272nd St. in Kent.

When the trooper arrived, he saw a person walking southbound just on the other side of the concrete barrier. After speaking with two drivers whose cars were damaged, the trooper found the suspect lying in the grass. The trooper noticed chunks of concrete from the barrier that appeared to have been recently broken off.

All four victims said they were headed south on I-5 when their cars were hit by chunks of concrete. There were no serious injuries, but one driver suffered minor injuries when the piece of concrete struck his head and shoulder. He also suffered cuts from the broken glass.

"These intentional criminal acts by this suspect put the victims and their passengers in grave danger of serious injury or worse," said Trooper Rick Johnson.

One of the victims identified the suspect as the person who threw the rock at their car.

The 35-year-old man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of 2nd-degree assault and 2nd-degree malicious mischief.

This is the latest case in a series of rocks or other objects being thrown at cars on I-5 and I-90 in King County.

On June 2, at least two people were hurt when rocks or large pieces of concrete were thrown at cars on I-90 near the Mt. Baker tunnel in Seattle. A potential suspect in that incident has not been arrested.

A driver was injured on June 14 after someone threw a rock from a construction area onto I-90 East in Seattle. It's the third such incident in two weeks.

On June 18, another vehicle was hit by an object thrown from an I-5 overpass in Seattle.

As of mid-June, Johnson said there had been 74 reported rock-throwing incidents in the downtown Seattle I-5 and I-90 corridors this year alone. Anyone with information is asked to call Washington State Patrol.

