Another partial closure of SR 520 from Seattle to Bellevue this weekend

The eastbound lanes of the SR 520 floating bridge between Seattle and Bellevue will be closed this weekend.

The closure starts on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The closure is just for the eastbound lanes of SR 520, between I-5 and 92nd Ave. NE.

Crews will be pouring concrete for the new eastbound SR 520 lid.

The floating bridge closed in both directions last weekend as well, so crews could place girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for a new eastbound bridge.