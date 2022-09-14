Animal sanctuary prepared to evacuate Bolt Creek Fire, but grateful for change in weather

The Bolt Creek Fire is now at more than 9,400 acres. However, favorable weather conditions are giving firefighters a break.

The fire is still only 5% contained. But, It's expected the weather will remain calmer over the next 2-4 days, with moist air, light winds and cooler temperatures. It's going to give fire crews a chance to get some more containment on the fire.

We talked to staff and volunteers at a Pasado's Safe Haven who say they are grateful that the weather has taken a turn for the better. The sheep Gloria and her flock are just some of the nearly 200 animals that are ready to be evacuated if need be.

With the Bolt Creek fire burning nearby, there were sleepless nights for the staff, who pored over evacuation lists and got ready to relocate animals like Gloria.

"If we start evacuations, we are marking who’s been evacuated, where they are," said Stephanie Perciful, Pasado's Safe Haven Director. She showed us the list containing all the animals at the sanctuary. She also pointed out a stack of crates in a nearby shed that were labeled with the names of animals at the sanctuary.

"These crates stay here year-round and are only used for evacuation, and can accommodate capacity plus 10% of capacity," said Perciful. "Our cows and our large pigs would have been the biggest challenge to evacuate, for sure."

The team had trailers hooked up and ready to go for the larger animals. Volunteers also battled poor air quality issues while planning for the worst.

"Saturday [it] was raining ash all day," said Stephanie. "I don’t think they were too happy with the smoke. Trying to keep the air as clean as possible for them has certainly been a challenge."

In order to create better air quality for the animals in the barns, the staff set up large box fans equipped with air filters to try to circulate and clean the air.

"This is just from Saturday, these are brand new filters," said Stephanie, showing us a filter filled with ash and dust. "Have been keeping a close eye on them, making sure they are not experiencing respiratory distress."

Stephanie says this is the first time a wildfire had gotten so close to the sanctuary property.

"[I] feel very fortunate that now that the evacuation lines have been pushed back," she said.

Fire behavior analyst Scott MacDonald for Pacific Northwest Team 8 says the fire activity had dropped off significantly Wednesday due to cooler temperatures, lighter winds and moist air coming from the west.

"These spot fires out here haven’t moved a whole lot," said Scott, pointing to a fire map.

The fire was most actively burning mid-week in a steeper, rocky, forested area on Wednesday. Fire crews were taking advantage by building fire lines and breaks on local roads. As part of that effort, crews were clearing hazard trees in some areas.

Meantime, at Pasado's Safe Haven, the cleanup work is ongoing.

"They still have a lot of ash in their coats, like most of our animals do," Stephanie said, giving one of the sanctuary donkeys a pat on the back. "We are still cleaning it off buildings and cars and animals around here."

The Pasado's team remains ready to evacuate should fire behavior change once again.

"We are not totally out of the woods, for sure, and so we’ll definitely remain vigilant and hope the firefighters keep doing an amazing job like they are now, and are able to get it contained," said Stephanie.

Pasado's Safe Haven had planned to bring some of the animals to the Evergreen State Fairgrounds if there was a need to evacuate. Around two dozen volunteers from the sanctuary went to the fairgrounds to help clean and prepare stalls and other spaces just in case the Pasado's animals, or other animals from the community, might need a place to go. Stephanie says with the fair just ending, they wanted to lend a hand there.

"We went and spent some time at the fairgrounds, speaking with them, ensuring that we had space to take our animals," said Stephanie. "We also took a group of about 25 volunteers out on Sunday to make room at the fairgrounds and make sure we would have a place to go."