Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:20 PM PST, Lewis County
25
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:39 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:41 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:20 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:25 AM PST, Thurston County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:22 AM PST until WED 11:15 AM PST, Skamania County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:49 AM PST until THU 10:50 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:05 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:33 PM PST until THU 8:22 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:20 AM PST until WED 11:45 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:16 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:27 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:48 AM PST until THU 2:58 AM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Snohomish County
Flood Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:22 AM PST until WED 12:15 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Animal officer rescues dog found clinging to log in alligator-filled swamp

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Lake Co. Sheriff)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog stranded on an island is safe and sound thanks to a Florida animal enforcement officer. 

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 8, Amy Riccio responded to Bassville Park after neighbors reported hearing a dog trapped on an island. 

The office says the scared dog was "clinging to a log, in a swampy marsh area known to have a large amount of alligators." 

MORE NEWS: Dog hit by car, shot over 70 times finds forever home for the holidays

(Lake Co. Sheriff)

(Lake Co. Sheriff)

"Knowing what lurks in the waters, they were concerned the alligators would get to the dog before units could arrive."

Riccio entered the thick brush of the swamp and used wooden boards to build a makeshift bridge to get to the island. The dog quickly trusted her and she was able to carry the pooch to safety over her shoulder. 

The dog was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter until its owner can be located.  