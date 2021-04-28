Andrew Brown Jr. shooting: Wednesday court hearing will consider release of body cam footage

article

The FBI has launched a civil rights investigation into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies last week in North Carolina.

The FBI’s Charlotte field office, which opened the probe, said in a statement that its agents planned to work closely with the Department of Justice "to determine whether federal laws were violated."

The investigation comes as pressure mounts on authorities to release body camera footage of the shooting. A judge scheduled a hearing Wednesday to consider formal requests to make the video public.

The court hearing on the video will consider petitions to release the footage, including filings by a media coalition and by the county attorney on behalf of the sheriff. A North Carolina law that took effect in 2016 allows law enforcement agencies to show body camera video privately to a victim's family, but it generally requires a court to approve any public release.

It's not clear how soon a judge could rule or how quickly the video would be released if the release is approved. In similar cases, it has sometimes taken weeks for the full legal process to play out.

Brown, a 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was shot to death last week by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, authorities said. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away but was shot dead in his car.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Brown’s family said that an independent autopsy showed Brown was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.

The pathologist, North Carolina-based Dr. Brent Hall, noted a wound to the back of Brown’s head from an undetermined distance that penetrated his skull and brain. He said there was no exit wound. Two shots to Brown’s right arm penetrated the skin. Two others shots to the arm grazed him.

The state’s autopsy has not been released yet.

The family's lawyers also released a copy of the death certificate, which lists the cause of death as a "penetrating gunshot wound of the head." The certificate, signed by a paramedic services instructor who serves as a local medical examiner, describes the death as a homicide.

The autopsy results come a day after Brown's relatives were shown a 20-second clip of footage from one deputy's body camera. One of the Brown family lawyers, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who viewed the video, said Monday that officers opened fire on Brown while he had his hands on the steering wheel of a car. She said the video showed Brown trying to drive away but posing no threat to officers.

The shooting prompted days of protests and calls for justice and transparency. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said multiple deputies fired shots but released few other details. Seven Pasquotank County deputies have been placed on leave.

Brown's lawyers also welcomed the federal agency's involvement: "We have great faith that this caliber of an investigation will prevent any obscuring of the facts released to the Brown family and public and will overcome any local bias that may prevent justice from being served."

The Associated Press contributed to this report