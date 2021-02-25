And the winner is ... Dick's Drive-In announces new Eastside location

article

The wait is over, Eastside. After five months of anticipation, Dick's Drive-In announced Thursday that their newest location will be in Bellevue's Crossroads Shopping Center.

The popular burger chain has been searching for a new Eastside location since September, even opening up suggestions on their website.

Dick's also launched a food truck in December to big fanfare and - not surprising - extremely long lines of North Sound residents who can't find a Dick's burger in their neck of the woods.

The chain's seven locations are in Seattle, Edmonds and Kent.

