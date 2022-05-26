Anacortes Police seek help finding missing man last seen May 24

The Anacortes Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help finding a missing man who is potentially ill and disoriented.

According to APD, 75-year-old Eric Jacobsen left a residence at C Ave. and 20th Pl. near Volunteer Park during a timeframe between 10:30 p.m. on May 24, and 9:00 a.m. on May 25.

Authorities say he likely left his residence on foot using a walking stick. He did not take his wallet, his cell phone or a vehicle.

On Wednesday, Anacortes police searched various locations, Anacortes Parks Department personnel checked forest lands and Skagit County Sheriff's performed a search and rescue mission.

Anyone who has seen Eric, or has information about his whereabout, is asked to immediately call 911 and reference case 22-A03390.

Anyone who lives in Eric's neighborhood is asked to check their home surveillance cameras, and call 911 if he there is any footage that may depict Eric.

This is a developing story.