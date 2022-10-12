Anacortes HS delays start of class due to bomb threat; 2nd threat this week

article

Anacortes police and its school district are investigating after a bomb threat was made against Anacortes High School on Wednesday morning.

This delayed the start of class by two hours and the delay does affect the middle and elementary schools.

According to the district, police are searching the school and officials are looking at security camera footage. As of Wednesday morning, there has been no suspicious activity.

Earlier this week, another bomb threat was made.

The district said the threat was left on a voicemail Monday night at the high school.

Anacortes police, the school district and Washington State Patrol conducted a thorough search of the campus following the threat and determined the campus was safe. School remained in session and on regular schedules Tuesday.

The district said they will keep staff, students and families throughout the day.