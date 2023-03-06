Amtrak Cascades restores direct, round trip service to Vancouver, B.C.

Amtrak Cascades has fully restored its daily round trips to Vancouver, British Columbia.

The service restarted Monday after service was suspended due to the pandemic.

Amtrak now two daily round trips between Seattle and Vancouver.

Amtrak Cascades trains connect several cities along the I-5 corridor, and it includes Seattle, Vancouver, B.C. and Portland, Oregon.

Some of its daily round trip service includes:

Three daily round trip trains between Portland and Seattle

Two daily round trip trains between Eugene and Portland

Several connecting buses

For a complete schedule and tickets, click here.