AMBER Alert canceled, missing 8-year-old Seattle girl found safe

Seattle Police say a missing 8-year-old girl was found safe Monday morning shortly after an AMBER Alert was issued.

According to the AMBER Alert, the child's mother exited the vehicle with the suspect still in the passenger seat. The suspect "jumped into the driver's seat, locked the doors, and drove southbound on Aurora Avenue North with the child in the back seat."

Authorities said the child was last seen heading south in the 12200 block of Aurora Ave. N. in a blue 2022 Hyundai Venue. The vehicle had damage to the front passenger hood and rear bumper.

It was not immediately clear how the girl was found or who the man in the SUV was.

Police thanked the public for helping locate the child.