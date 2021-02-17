AMBER Alert: Missing 14-year-old Chelan girl last seen with two adults in stolen vehicle

article

A teenage girl from Chelan, Washington is missing after taking her parent’s vehicle on Tuesday.

Officials say the 14-year-old, Rebecca Basil and her 9-year-old brother left a condo on Lake Chelan Shores Drive in Chelan, taking their parent’s vehicle without them knowing.

Vehicle reported stolen by missing 14yo in Chelan County on Feb. 16, 2021.

On Wednesday, they drove to Malott, about 40 miles north of Chelan. An unidentified man and woman joined them. The brother was dropped off in Chelan around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Rebecca is reportedly still with the two adults in the stolen vehicle.

Rebecca is described as American Indian with black hair and is 5 feet, 9 inches. She was last seen wearing a dark green Carhart hoodie, light blue jeans with holes.

It is unknown what their destination is. The vehicle is a silver 2015 Subaru Legacy, with license plate: BJU3169. Officials say the teenager may be heading to Spokane.

Call the Chelan County Sheriffs Office at (509) 667-6875 if you have any details about her whereabouts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.