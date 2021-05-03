Amber Alert issued in Virginia for 2-year-old boy abducted Sunday afternoon

An Amber Alert has been issued in Virginia after authorities say a 2-year-old boy was abducted Sunday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Noah Gabriel Trout (Giles County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Noah Gabriel Trout is believed to be extreme danger after last being seen on Big Stoney Creek Road in the Ripplemead area.

Trout is described as 2-feet-9-inches tall, 33 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt with an orange jacket.

Virginia State Police say the suspect has not been identified but was possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black knitted stocking cap. The suspect may be travelling in a dark-colored SUV or van.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.