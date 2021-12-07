AMBER Alert canceled for endangered 15-year-old, suspect arrested

article

Deputies in Spokane arrested an AMBER Alert suspect and found the 15-year-old girl he was traveling with.

The AMBER Alert was issued for an Idaho girl on Monday, who was found safely in Washington state on Tuesday.

The teen was found in Spokane County after leaving with 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles from Starbuck, WA. They were believed to be traveling in a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was stolen overnight in Pomeroy, police said.

Authorities said Bowles was armed and considered dangerous, and they believed he "cultivated a relationship with Dixon, and convinced her to go along with any story to evade capture."

Lewiston police also say Bowles is a registered sex offender and a felon. He has active warrants for his arrest out of Garfield County in Washington for rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a child and failing to register as a sex offender.

Dixon is from Lewiston, Idaho, but she was believed to be in the rural area of Columbia County near Starbuck or Waitsburg, Wash.

