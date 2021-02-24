Child at center of Renton AMBER Alert located, police looking for suspect

article

The child at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Renton has been located, according to Renton Police.

Police say the child was left in a car that was stolen out of a Renton Safeway parking lot just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The 5-year-old child was found at 160th Street and International Boulevard in SeaTac around 2:30 p.m. Police are now looking for the suspect.

The suspect is only described as a 6-foot tall man wearing a gray jacket.

The child's condition is unknown. Police have not specified if she was found inside the vehicle or elsewhere.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch Q13 News at 4 p.m. for a live report:

