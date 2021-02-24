Child at center of Renton AMBER Alert located, police looking for suspect
RENTON, Wash. - The child at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Renton has been located, according to Renton Police.
Police say the child was left in a car that was stolen out of a Renton Safeway parking lot just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The 5-year-old child was found at 160th Street and International Boulevard in SeaTac around 2:30 p.m. Police are now looking for the suspect.
The suspect is only described as a 6-foot tall man wearing a gray jacket.
The child's condition is unknown. Police have not specified if she was found inside the vehicle or elsewhere.
This is a developing story.
