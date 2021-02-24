Expand / Collapse search
Child at center of Renton AMBER Alert located, police looking for suspect

By Q13 News Staff
Updated 18 mins ago
Renton
RENTON, Wash. - The child at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Renton has been located, according to Renton Police.

Police say the child was left in a car that was stolen out of a Renton Safeway parking lot just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The 5-year-old child was found at 160th Street and International Boulevard in SeaTac around 2:30 p.m. Police are now looking for the suspect. 

The suspect is only described as a 6-foot tall man wearing a gray jacket. 

The child's condition is unknown. Police have not specified if she was found inside the vehicle or elsewhere.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch Q13 News at 4 p.m. for a live report: 

