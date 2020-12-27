AMBER Alert canceled, missing child found safe, police say

UPDATE: Snoqualmie Police said the child was found safe with the mother late Sunday night in the Black Diamond area.

No further details were released.

Previous story:

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday evening for a 3-year-old child who police said was taken from his father's home.

According to the Snoqualmie Police Department, Maximus Woodward was taken by his mother, Morgan Cooper-Mcwade, who is prohibited from having contact with him per court order.

Advertisement

Police said it is also believed that the mother and child may be with Edward Carte, who has made threats to kill the mother and child.

Police said to be on the lookout for a silver 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with California plates 8KPJ094. The car may have gunshot damage to the rear passenger side or tire.

The child is 3 years old, Native American, with brown hair and brown eyes, 3' 6" and 40 pounds.

Cooper-Mcwade is a 28-year-old woman with blone/pink hair, 5' 6", 185 pounds, and has a spider tattoo on her chest.

Carte is a 39-year-old man with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5' 7" and 180 pounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News for updates.