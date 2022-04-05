AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old Bothell girl

An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for a 3-year-old Bothell girl.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Faith Collins, who is described as white with blue eyes, blonde hair 4 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 38 pounds and was last seen wearing a black dress and beige pants with black stars.

AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Bothell girl.

Investigators said in a news release, Faith’s mother came home from her friend’s house and took her first child into an apartment unit. While inside, she heard screeching tire sounds, went outside and saw car was gone with her child inside.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The car is described as a gold 2001 Honda Accord with Washington license plate BWW8403. It may have front end damage.

She was last seen near 9838 Northeast 190th Street in Bothell.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: