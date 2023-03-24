AMBER Alert cancelled for 10-month-old in Des Moines

An AMBER Alert has been cancelled out of Des Moines for a 10-month-old child and a 23-year-old accused of taking her.

The child was taken from the 21000 block of 24th Ave S. in Des Moines on March 24 around 6 a.m. Washington State Patrol said she was taken by a 23-year-old.

It's unclear if the man knew the child or had any relationship to her.

The AMBER Alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. and was canceled just after 5 p.m. The child was located, but Washington State Patrol did not say where.