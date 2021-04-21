AMBER Alert canceled: 13-year-old girl, 7-year-old brother found safe in Richland

Authorities said two children were found safe Wednesday morning in Richland. The AMBER Alert was canceled and no further details have been released.

Previous story:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Eastern Washington and her 7-year-old brother who has autism.

Authorities say Emaleigh Paier of Richland took her parents' SUV without permission around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. She left her home on Farrell Lane with her 7-year-old brother Liam Hogan, who has autism.

Emaleigh is 5 feet tall, 130 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. She is believed to be wearing knee-high black leather boots.

Liam is 3'10" tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 70 pounds and may not be wearing shoes.

The two children left in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Washington license plate number BWM 7177.

