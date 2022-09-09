AMBER Alert: Child abducted out of Vancouver

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Catherine Guitierrez. The Clark County Sheriff's Office says she was last on Sept. 8 with 53-year-old Alejandrino Soriano.

Washington State Patrol said Soriano was last seen on Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. near NE 58th Street in Vancouver after having a fight with Guitierrez's mother.

WSP believe Guitierrez is not with Soriano willingly. It's unclear if the victim and knew each other previously.

Guitierrez is described as 5'1" and weighs around 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray hoodie that said class of 2021, blue jeans and white Air Force shoes.

Soriano is 5'6" and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Be on the lookout for a blue 2004 Honda Accord 4D. The plate was switched, so WSP does not have an exact plate for people to look out for.

It's unclear where they are headed.

If you see them, call 911.