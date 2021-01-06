AMBER Alert update: 2-year-old Spokane boy found safe inside vehicle, one possible suspect detained

Spokane authorities confirmed the boy was found safe and a possible suspect was detained Wednesday night after an AMBER Alert was issued for the 2-year-old.

Original story:

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday night for 2-year-old boy from Spokane, Washington.

The boy, Roman Hagler, was last seen around 7 p.m. inside a blue 1994 Chevrolet Suburban in a parking lot at 1201 N. Barker Rd. when authorities said an unknown suspect go into the vehicle and drove away.

Hagler is 3 feet tall and wearing a blue and green sweatshirt, dark blue sweatpants and grey shoes.

The suspect was reported driving westboud on I-90 from Barker, Washington. The vehicle has Washington license plates: BIZ5141, two amber color fog lights, four red marker lights on rear bumper, a hole on passenger side bumper and "Raw Performance" sticker on front windshield authorities say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.