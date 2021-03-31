Amazon eyes return to Seattle headquarters by fall

One of Seattle's largest employers says it hopes to have most of its workforce back in the office by the fall.

The memo from Amazon, outlining a "gradual return to offices throughout mid-summer and into fall," would bring thousands of workers back to the South Lake Union and downtown Seattle neighborhoods.

Both areas have suffered huge economic losses since the pandemic began. Businesses have also been impacted by destructive riots and protests that started in the summer of 2020 and have continued this year.

"Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline," the company said in a memo. "We believe it enables us to invent, collaborate, and learn together most effectively."

Amazon employs more than 75,000 people in the Seattle area, though the retail giant has been shifting some of its workforce away from the city and into surrounding areas like Bellevue.

Advertisement

Amazon Spheres outside of headquarters in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood (Q13 News photo)

Microsoft, another major Puget Sound employer, began bringing workers back to its Redmond office March 29. The company says employees have the option to to return to headquarters, continue working remotely or do a combination of both.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram