Plan ahead: All WB lanes of I-90 on Mercer Island to close this weekend

Drivers who are planning to travel west from the Eastside this weekend should take alternate routes to get around Lake Washington as parts of westbound I-90 will be closed for construction work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the closure will begin with WB I-90 reducing to one lane on Mercer Island at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

All westbound lanes of I-90 will be closed west of Island Crest Way from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 (the on-ramp from West Mercer Way will remain open to westbound I-90) to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

Crews will be replacing an expansion joint that connects the bridge to Mercer Island.

Drivers will need to take I-405 to go around the lake or take State Route 520 to cross the lake.

This weekend, there is a University of Washington Football home game Saturday night and a Seahawks home game Sunday afternoon.

WSDOT Project Engineer Shawn Wendt said the closures during large events are not ideal and can't be avoided.

"We have been trying to schedule this work for several months, but supply chain issues have pushed us back into September, and we need to finish the project this fall while there is still good weather to allow the concrete to cure," Wendt said. "This expansion joint is old and needs to be replaced. If it were to break, that would require an emergency repair that could affect peak traffic periods. By scheduling the work and announcing it ahead of time, people have an opportunity to plan around it."

Drivers should plan ahead and take alternate routes.

"The coming summer travel seasons will be challenging and we ask the public's patience as we share steps to help reduce congestion and stay informed," Wendt said.

The bike lane and pedestrian path on I-90 will remain open during the lane closures.