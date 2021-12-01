'All we ask for is peace'; Local man pleads for an end to South King Co. violence

Witnesses shared video with FOX 13 of an injured person being taken away to the hospital after Tuesday’s wild gun battle at a Federal Way gas station.

"Right as we go skating, we hear this stuff and our mom runs out the door barefoot looking through apartments for us," Dustin Moore said.

Moore said he heard multiple gunshots. Police said two groups of people got into an altercation at the Arco gas station in Federal Way and opened fire. Two men, both in their 20s, were injured and they remain at Harborview in critical condition. Federal Way Police said they were able to identify the shooters and arrest them.

The owner of the Arco gas station along SW 312th St said she is relieved her husband, who was working Tuesday night, was not struck in the crossfire.

Federal Way Police said hours before the shooting at the gas station, another man was shot in the leg nearby.

"It’s a real threat to public safety," said a man only identified as Eli, who stopped into the Arco station on Wednesday and saw the door hit by the bullets. He is shocked over the surge in violence in South King County.

"I see one person bleeding out, I really didn’t want to look over because it was really disturbing to see," Eli said.

Eli was referring to a moment when two people were shot the day before Thanksgiving in Kent near Kent Des Moines Rd and Pacific Highway. Two days later, the dad of one of those victims was shot and killed in the same spot. The father was identified as 39-year-old Antonio Wells.

"We don’t have to take each other’s lives," said close friend Samuel Johnson.

Johnson said Wells was like a big brother to him and that they grew up together.

"I shed enough tears," Johnson said.

He said it’s painful to see Wells' children including his daughter suffering.

"You got to think about your family. You can’t go out and kill somebody. Imagine somebody would take your family member away-- you would feel the same way I feel," Johnson said.

Johnson, who is a father himself, said all of the violence makes him think and worry about his own children constantly.

"All we ask for is peace. That is all we want. Just peace, peace, peace," Johnson said.

He said he doesn’t even want to let his kids out of the home because he is worried about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wells' case is still open.

Due to the violence, the mayor of Federal Way has called upon all South Sound Mayors to come together to come up with a collective plan.

