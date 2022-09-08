All Washington students could receive free school meals under new proposal

On Thursday, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a proposal that would allow all of Washington's 1.1 million students to receive free meals at school.

"When students are hungry, their ability to learn and engage in school is impacted," Reykdal said in a news release. "Quality nutrition is a key component of student success and access to meals is an important part of being at school. We have to stop expecting families to foot the bill for resources and supports that are a normal part of the school day."

During the first two years of the pandemic, federal funds allowed all students to eat meals free of charge provided by schools.

The waiver was lifted as students returned back to the classrooms, so families will once again need to submit meal applications to determine eligibility for free or reduced-cost meals.

According to Reykdal's office, a family of four with an average household income of $51,338 would pay around $2,330 a year for their children to have breakfast and lunch provided by their school.

Under the proposal, all students would eat for free, regardless of family income.

"Food is health. Consistent access to nutritious food is a part of how we protect kids from getting sick while ensuring they have the fuel they need to learn, grow, and play," said Rep. Marcus Riccelli in a press release. "And free school meals are the most effective way to ensure that all of our kids are getting the food they need to thrive. This is an important step on our path to ending childhood hunger in Washington. Feeding kids can’t wait."

Reykdal’s proposal asks the Legislature to invest $86 million annually to provide meals at no charge to the 330,000 students not currently eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

California, Massachusetts and Vermont have also moved to a universal free meals model in schools.