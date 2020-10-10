'All the fall feels' with The Go-To Girlfriend

It is officially fall, and we are here for all the “fall feels."

From fashion and beauty to home decor and more, lifestyle expert Sadie Murray - "The Go-To Girlfriend" - shares some fun and easy ways to get us into a new fall groove!

From Sadie:

NEW FALL BEAUTY

1. Bioré Brightening Collection

No matter the time of year, bright skin is always in season but what most people don't realize is that clogged pores get in the way of achieving a flawless looking complexion. The experts at Bioré Skincare who are known for their unconventional approach to pores, just launched a brand new Brightening Collection which works to unclog pores and combat dull skin, so you can achieve a vibrant, fresh-faced complexion this season and beyond. The Bioré Brightening collection includes: A Jelly Cleanser, An Exfoliator, and A Clay Mask that work hard to help you achieve brighter skin in as little as one week. If you are looking for brighter skin instantly, check out the Bioré Brightening Pore Strip! The collection is formulated with the illuminating power of Yuzu Lemon and Grapefruit along with Ginseng, Dragon Fruit, and Papaya. Available now at local drugstores and online for $6.49 each.

Advertisement

2. Clairol Shimmer Lights Collection at ULTA

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights has blondes covered this fall! The line can help extend the life of your bright, brass-free blonde hair between salon appointments, and allows you to keep that bright sun-kissed summer look that you love into the fall. The brand, which is famous for their classic purple shampoo, just launched three new products in the iconic Shimmer Lights collection, all with the same blonde and gray enhancing results you know and love. In addition to the toning benefits…

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Violet Toning Mask provides the perfect balance of conditioning and toning with lavender extract and jojoba, coconut and argan oils.

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Leave-in Styling Treatment restores lost moisture for silky, shiny, healthy-looking hair.

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Thermal Shine Spray provides protection against heat damage while adding color-enhancing shine. You can purchase Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights products at Ulta for $9.99 - $11.99

NEW FALL FASHION

3. Blue Nile Jewelry

Blue Nile is the go-to brand for diamonds and fine jewelry.

Their jewelry experts can help you pick out the best piece to get the look you want from earrings to other fine jewelry, and of course engagement rings.

Blue Nile is also the no. 1 place to get the best value for the highest quality diamonds, gemstones and other looks, like these drop earrings and freshwater pearls. And every piece is hand-crafted here in Seattle.

Diamond studs are a major trend this fall season, and these studs from Blue Nile are crafted in white gold. You also have the option to choose from four different carat options, depending on your style and the look you’re going for.

4. JCPenney

JCPenney offers great styles at incredible values, making it easy for families to discover items to love.

JCPenney has a range of fashion merchandise in stylish options at budget-friendly price points to help you have a comfortable & stylish fall season. The retailer’s popular exclusive private label brands like Arizona, Liz Claiborne, and Mixit complement a comprehensive assortment of popular National brands, like Nike® and Levi’s®.

NEW FALL TREATS & HOME DECOR

5. Fannie May S’mores Snack Mix

Fannie May’s S’mores Snack Mix is the perfect fall treat! S’mores Snack Mix features crunchy graham cereal and fluffy marshmallows coated in Fannie May milk chocolate Fannie May S’mores Snack Mix is inspired by a need for PREMIUM on-the-go snacking. It took 100 years of Chocolate ingenuity to perfect bringing marshmallow, graham and chocolate to a whole new level Fannie May S’mores Snack Mix is available online and in Fannie May stores.

6. ModCloth.com

ModCloth.com is the ultimate vintage-inspired online destination for inclusive and stylish apparel for women—and some of the cutest home decor and entertaining essentials."

For more from Sadie Murray, find her on instagram @GoToGirlfriend, or click here.