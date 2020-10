All lanes of southbound I-5 are blocked due to a jack-knifed semi-truck across the interstate.

WSDOT Traffic tweeted around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday the incident is near 88th St. NE near Marysville.

Crews are working to remove the semi-truck but caution commuters to use alternate routes, such as the 116th St. NE instead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.