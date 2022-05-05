All Snohomish County waste transfer stations to shut down for 2 weekends

All Snohomish County solid waste transfer stations will temporarily close on May 7 and 8 and May 14 and 15 to remove nearly 4,000 tons of backlogged garbage.

At the end of April, Snohomish County Public Works is asking people to pause taking out their trash for the next week or two.

Crews are working overtime to clear a backlog of garbage at its transfer facilities. The county approved a $2 million emergency contract with removal company Waste Management to help clear the garbage.

The excess refuse has become a "health, safety and environmental issue for customers and staff," according to Snohomish County Public Works.

The emergency closures will allow county staff to remove more of the refuse backlog that has steadily built up since the first of the year due to a shortage of shipping containers and staffing issues with county contractors, public works said.

"These temporary closures will allow us to stay focused on our top priorities: the health and safety of our staff and the public," Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. "Coupled with our emergency contract with Waste Management and increasing service levels by Republic, the closures will allow us to expedite this process. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience during these challenges."

Solid Waste facilities will remain open during normal weekday operating hours and hope to return to normal operating hours on the weekends starting Saturday, May 21.

The buildup of garbage has not yet exceeded the limits set at any Snohomish County facility thus far. However, the Airport Rd (ARTS) and Southwest (SWRTS) Recycling and Transfer Stations are reaching their capacity limits.

ARTS, the county’s largest facility, currently has 3,900 tons of refuse and SWRTS has 1,950. The last time a shutdown took place was in 2008.

The Snohomish County’s Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Station will remain open to the public.