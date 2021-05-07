All lanes reopen on I-5 North in Fife after two major crashes, one fatal, closes interstate for hours

All lanes have reopened on northbound I-5 near Fife after two major crashes Friday morning.

An early morning fatal crash on I-5 North caused a second crash involving three semis, prompting a major interstate closure and backup that wrecked the Friday morning commute before rush hour began.

According to Washington State Patrol, the first crash happened about 4 a.m. on I-5 North at the Pierce-King County line. A man was trying to cross I-5 on foot and was struck and killed by two vehicles.

A short time later, three semis collided in the backup from the first crash, causing an even bigger gridlock on I-5 North that stretched from the Tacoma Dome to SR-18 near Federal Way.

One of the semis was carrying milk that spilled on the highway, and another was carrying 30,000 pounds of fish. At 3 p.m., WSP Trooper Rober Reyer said ecology crews continue to work on the milk cleanup.

Around 7:30 a.m., troopers closed the interstate at the Fife curve to clear the second crash with no ETA for reopening.

Creamer that spilled onto the highway made its way to Hylebos Creek. Ecologists were on scene around 11 a.m.

​Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram