Fire rips through South Seattle home

Fire ripped through a home Tuesday morning in South Seattle causing traffic delays on State Route 509.

Authorities said nobody was hurt in the fire but the home was destroyed.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes of northbound SR 509 closed around 10:00 a.m. near S. Cloverdale St. All lanes reopened by noon.

Crews said that they were able to contain the fire to the property by attacking it from SR 509 and from a neighbor's yard in the 10400 block of 8th Ave. S.